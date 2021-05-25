OAK HILL — The Oak Hill Festival of Flags will once again be hosting a pretty baby contest, sponsored by Raymond and Charlotte Darnell. This year, contestants are asked to be dressed in patriotic attire.
The pretty baby contest will be held Saturday, May 29, at 11 a.m., on the festival’s stage in Aetna Park. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 10:45 a.m. Winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m.
Children ages newborn through four years old can compete. Early sign ups are $10. On the day of the contest, registration will be $15.
Early registration forms can be printed out by visiting the festival’s website. Send forms to Pretty Baby Contest, PO Box 364, Oak Hill, Ohio 45656. Checks should be made payable to the Oak Hill Festival of Flags. Credit Cards will be accepted on Saturday for registrations.
Proceeds from this contest go to the expenses of the Festival of Flags.
