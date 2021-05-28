OAK HILL — There will be pedal tractor pulls at this year’s Festival of Flags.
The event is free for kids 4 to 11, ages 12 to adults can participate with a $5 entry fee. The pedal pulls are sponsored by Cross and Sons Farm Equipment and Southern Ohio Monument.
Registration is on Saturday, May 29, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. with the pulls beginning at 1 p.m.
“We are proud to announce we are endorsed by the National Pedal Pullers Association as being the sanctioned kiddy tractor puller of Ohio," stated Buckeye Pedal Pullers. "With this endorsement we are able to host sanctioned pulls so kids can enjoy the excitement of qualifying for the state and national pull offs held in the fall.”
Buckeye Pedal Pullers added, “Our pulls are great for any event and families of all ages."
Kids ages 4 - 11 compete against kids their own age. The pull can be state sanctioned to qualify the top three in each age group (4 to 11 years) to participate in the state pedal tractor pull held in July. The top three boys and top three girls have the opportunity to compete in the National Pedal Tractor Pull, held at the end of September in Mitchell, South Dakota.
Also included in the event is pedal pulling for adults 12 years and up.. The registration fee for this is $5 per adult pulling. Half of each registration will be given back to the Oak Hill Festival of Flags.
General Rules:
1. Only for ages 4-12 years
2. Competitors who are 12 years on the day of the pull may participate, but are NOT eligible for State qualification if they are 13 before the National Pull (late September)
3. Competitors will enter the correct division for them, on the day of the pull, including State and National. (Both State and National pulls require proof of age and proper sanctioning paperwork from lower pulls)
4. Each participant must register prior to the start time of their age group.
5. Any arguing with the track officials by a contestant, parent or guardian, will not be allowed and could result in disqualification of the contestant.
6. All rulings by track officials are final and may supersede any of the above rules. In the case of need, a sled may be re-weighted and the group may start over.
7. Sanctioning in OHIO: a sanctioned pull will qualify the top three girls and top three boys in each age division.
Complete list of rules can be found at The Buckeye Pedal Puller website.
This is the second time this event will be held at the Festival of Flags and is part of the Saturday Kids Day activities.
