OAK HILL — The Oak Hill Festival of Flags will have a Youth Fishing Tournament on Saturday, May 29, at Lake Jackson. Youth to ages 17 may participate to win prizes.

There is no cost to participate.

Youth wishing to compete should register at the shelter house by the Beach on Tommy Been Road, before casting a line. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

The tournament will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The last fish must be turned in at the shelter house by 11:30 a.m.

A casting contest will be held at 11:30 a.m.

Prizes and awards will be distributed at noon.

The event is sponsored and hosted by the Madison-Jefferson Firefighters.

