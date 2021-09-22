The Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department hosted its 6th annual Touch a Truck event in Londonderry, Ohio over the weekend to raise money for next year’s Touch a Truck silent auction.
Teresa Cartee, an EMT and secretary at the Harrison Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, said attendance was lower than expected, but said that the silent auction was very successful, adding that the fire department gave out 15 bicycles during the event.
During the event, six teams participated in the firefighter water ball challenge. Fire Department Chief Dale Cartee and his teammate Josh Allen, a volunteer firefighter, took home first place. Second place went to Sheriff Ryan Cain and his teammate Shannon Coleman, owner of McDonald’s Towing and Garage in McArthur.
A MedFlight helicopter made an appearance at the event for members of the community to tour, but the helicopter left early to respond to an emergency.
“The fire department just wants to thank everybody that did come out to support us,” Cartee said.
