WELLSTON — The Wellston Fire Department (WFD) is again collecting toys for its “Firefighters for Kids” toy drive. Toys currently can be dropped off at the fire station and Wellston City Building. The toy drive averages over 300 kids and over 100 families yearly, and this is all possible with the help of the community. The WFD accepts new toys, gloves, hats and other clothing items, as well as cash donations. Visit the “Firefighters For Kids” Facebook page for more details.

