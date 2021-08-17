The Zaleski Volunteer Fire Department hosted its first annual “Fireman Festival” on Saturday, Aug. 13 to help raise money for the department.
In total, the department raised $2,998 during the course of the fundraiser, which will go toward future equipment purchases.
Zaleski VFD Chief Mark Peters said that he was pleased with how the festival went.
“It went good for the first year — really good,” Peters said. “Way better than what we expected.”
The festival kicked off at 10 a.m. with a tractor pull on the pavement. At noon, firefighters from Zaleski and McArthur suited up for the fireman’s water battle, which consisted of several teams from both departments spraying water up at a barrel attached to a wire. The objective of the game is to spray the barrel down the wire toward the opposing team’s end.
When the mist settled, Zaleski’s Z1 team emerged victorious after several rounds of a bracket tournament. The other teams — McArthur M2, Zaleski Z3, McArthur M1 and Zaleski Z2 — finished second, third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Later that day, during the tug-of-war competition, Zaleski again finished first place.
Peters added that he hopes the next festival attracts more people from more Vinton County fire departments, noting that some firefighters from Hamden attended the event but did not have enough people to form a team for the tug-of-war nor the water battle.
As the Zaleski and McArthur fire departments battled for supremacy, a cornhole tournament was underway. At the end of the tournament, the top three teams were:
1st — Tristan Bartoe and Logan Ward
2nd — Kim Faulkner and Braylan Rose
3rd — Ed Lawhead and Zack Bartoe
In a Facebook post, the Zaleski VFD gave thanks to the event’s sponsors, the Zaleski VFD’s members, the village of Zaleski and Madison Township’s trustees.
“Huge thank you to McArthur Fire Department for coming out and participating in the events,” the post said. “All teams showed exceptional sportsmanship and brotherhood.”
According to the post, plans for the next Fireman Festival are already underway.
“We used to have festivals every year,” Peters said, adding that he had been trying to plan one since he became fire chief in 2017. “The town over here is really supportive of our department, and they just love when we put something on.”
On top of fundraising events, Peters said the department has been considering purchasing a food truck.
The next fundraiser for the Zaleksi VFD is the annual fish fry, which is scheduled for Oct. 2. The department will also make an appearance at the Midnight at Moonville event on Oct. 9.
