WELLSTON — TLC Ministries has announced it will continue to host food distribution for the community.
The first giveaway was held on Thurday, May 28.
“What a great turn out today for our first of 6 weekly food giveaways,” said TLC Ministries Director Terry Witt. “Thank you to all the volunteers and TLC Ministries staff who helped and to all of you who came we hope you were blessed.”
The first 320 people that arrive each Thursday through July 2, at the old Kuppenhiemer (pants factory) parking lot, located at 12 E. 2nd St. in Wellston, will receive a box of food.
This food distribution will happen at 10 a.m. on June 4, 11, 18, 25 and July 2. Do not line up before 9 a.m. so traffic isn’t blocking the street. Residents will need to fill out a food pantry form. Each family will receive a box of food, so one box per household per address. Have your ID ready.
