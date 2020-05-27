WELLSTON — TLC Ministries has announced it will host a food distribution for the community. The first 320 people that arrive on Thursday, May 28, at 10 a.m. at the old Kuppenhiemer (pants factory) parking lot, located at 12 E. 2nd St. in Wellston, will receive a box of food. This food distribution will also happen at 10 a.m. on June 4, 11, 18, 25 and July 2. Montgomery Trucking is providing a refrigerated truck to assist in the food handling.

