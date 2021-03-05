Multiple organizations are planning food distributions for the local community throughout the month of March. Residents from both Vinton and Jackson counties are able to attend and receive supplies.
The Food Soldier Hunger Coalition will be hosting a number of free drive-thru food distributions at the Athens County fairgrounds. The program was initially set to end in February but has since been extended.
Events are scheduled for the next few Saturdays on March 6, March 13, March 20, and March 27 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
All those in need of help are welcome and no I.D. is required.
On Saturday, Feb. 27, 5,200 boxes of food were given out to a combined total of 160,000 pounds of food.
Anyone looking to volunteer loading cars and helping the community is more than welcome! Just show up to the distribution with a smile and a go-to attitude.
In Logan County, a food distribution hosted by the Southeast Ohio Foodbank will be taking place throughout March. Distributions will be held at 1002 CIC Drive in Logan each Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Residents in the counties of Athens, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton, and Washington who are within 230 percent of the Federal Poverty Level can come by and pick up food. Proof of residency that is no more than 60 days old and an I.D. are required.
For anyone unable to pick-up during those times, a proxy can be assigned. Anyone with questions can contact the foodbank at 740-385-681.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.