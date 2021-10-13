Foothills Art Festival

Pictured was the Foothills Art Festival in 2019.

 File photo by Jeremiah Shaver

JACKSON — The 39th annual Foothills Art Festival will be held this weekend in a new location.

After a brief hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Foothills Art Festival will return in a new location this year at ParksEdge Event Center (601 E. Main Street in Jackson).

Winners will be announced on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 14. The public can stop by to view the artwork on display on Friday, Oct. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. — 7 p.m., or Sunday, Oct. 17, from 12-5 p.m. Some art will be available for purchase.

The Foothills Art Festival was originally started in 1981 by Jeanne and Louis Jindra at The Winery on Camba Road. The festival continued at this location, first inside the winery and later in two huge tents on the winery’s grounds, until the winery closed and the event moved to Canter’s Cave location.

The Foothills Art Festival is a long-standing tradition held within the foothills of Southeastern Ohio and is made possible by the generosity of the community and arts supporters. In 1985, Southern Hills Arts Council assumed sponsorship of the festival.

The festival, a project of the Southern Hills Arts Council, draws approximately 100 artists and over 500 works of art each October.

Trending Recipe Videos


jshaver@

vintonjacksoncourier.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments