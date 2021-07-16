OAK HILL — The Margaret Ann Pool, located at 315 Washington St. in Oak Hill, will have free admission to everyone on Monday, July 19, thanks to sponsors Gary’s Body Shop and B & G Auto Sale. There will also be inflatables set up. For updates on closing and other events, check the Margaret Ann Pool and Park’s (MAPP) new Facebook page.

