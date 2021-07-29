WELLSTON — Honeysuckle Salon, located at 2 E. Broadway St. in Wellston, will be hosting free “back-to-school” hair cuts on Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The hair cuts are open to school-aged children only from Pre-K to 12th Grade. For more information, call 740-384-0519.

