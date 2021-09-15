JACKSON — The Jackson First Church of the Nazarene, located at 251 Powell Drive, will host its monthly free breakfast for veterans on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 9 a.m. The breakfast is held in the church’s gym. This breakfast is open to all military veterans, active military personnel and their families. The breakfast will be held monthly on the third Saturday of each month.

