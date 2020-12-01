JACKSON — The Markay Theater in Jackson will be showing “Elf” on Saturday, Dec. 5. There will be only one showing at 3 p.m. Due to social distancing guidelines, call the Markay Box Office at 740-577-3841. The movie is rated PG, and the event is free.

