JACKSON — Children looking for something to do this summer, don’t have to look very far, as free summer movies make their return to the big screen.
The Tri City Theatre (TCT) will once again be presenting free movies this summer after a hiatus during the health pandemic in 2020. The independent cinema with four screens, is located 972 Main Street in Jackson.
Showtimes will be 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each Tuesday starting July 6 through August 10.
Movies scheduled this year include:
July 6: Trolls World Tour
July 13: Sonic the Hedgehog
July 20: The Croods: A New Age
July 27: Pokémon: Detective Pikachu
August 3: Scoob!
August 10: Tom & Jerry
Doors open one hour before each showtime. The staff recommend arriving at least 30 minutes ahead of showtime. No tickets needed. Seating is limited and not guaranteed. No outside food or drinks permitted, however, the concession stand will be open.
Find more information, visit www.tricitytheatre.com/freesummermovies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.