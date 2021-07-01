Tri City Theatre (TCT)

Pictured is the Tri City Theatre (TCT), which is located at 972 Main Street in Jackson.

JACKSON — Children looking for something to do this summer, don’t have to look very far, as free summer movies make their return to the big screen.

The Tri City Theatre (TCT) will once again be presenting free movies this summer after a hiatus during the health pandemic in 2020. The independent cinema with four screens, is located 972 Main Street in Jackson.

Showtimes will be 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each Tuesday starting July 6 through August 10.

Movies scheduled this year include:

July 6: Trolls World Tour

July 13: Sonic the Hedgehog

July 20: The Croods: A New Age

July 27: Pokémon: Detective Pikachu

August 3: Scoob!

August 10: Tom & Jerry

Doors open one hour before each showtime. The staff recommend arriving at least 30 minutes ahead of showtime. No tickets needed. Seating is limited and not guaranteed. No outside food or drinks permitted, however, the concession stand will be open.

Find more information, visit www.tricitytheatre.com/freesummermovies.

