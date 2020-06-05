GALLIPOLIS — The next Holzer vein screening will be held at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis on Tuesday, June 9, from 4-6 p.m. Appointments are required for the service. The screening is free for all individuals. The screening includes a brief questionnaire about medications and medical conditions that could increase the risk of venous disease, simple ultrasound scan to measure critical vein function and identify vein blockages that contribute to venous congestion, and an examination for signs of chronic venous insufficiency, varicose veins and other conditions that could contribute to venous problems. The screening process takes about 15-20 minutes. To see if you can benefit from these services, call 740-446-VEIN (8346).

