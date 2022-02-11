The Minority Business Assistance Center and the African American Chamber of Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky present 2022 We Mean Business Virtual Conference. The conference will take place Tuesday, Feb. 15 through Thursday, Feb. 17 on the HopIn Virtual Conference platform.
This conference is brought to the 21 Appalachian counties with combined efforts from the following agencies: Vinton County Development Department, the Chillicothe Ross Chamber of Commerce, University of Rio Grande, Ohio Department of Transportation, Small Business Administration and other development agencies.
Day 1 — Finding Opportunities: Attendees will learn how to find opportunities and leverage them to build their respective business.
Day 2 — Transformation: Focus will be on the need to digitally transform business to remain relevant and to strategically make decisions about how business processes are arranged and integrated into functioning business models.
Day 3 — Rural Business Focus: The focus will be on The Buyer’s Initiative, building banking relationships, and accessing capital.
Attendees with limited broadband access are welcome to use the Vinton County Development Department, 205 S. Market St., McArthur, OH, to view the sessions (Day 3 only). Please bring your laptop as individual computers will not be available. Lunch will be provided.
The conference also offers networking opportunities, discussion panels and virtual exhibitor booths.
The conference is free and open for registration by visiting the We Mean Business registration page at https://hopin.com/events/we-mean-business-2022-virtual-conference.
