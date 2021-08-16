Friends of Lake Alma on Saturday hosted its annual “Back to School Bash” event at Lake Alma State Park during which kids and parents picked out free school supplies provided by the volunteer group.
Highlights from the bash included a fishing derby for kids, which awarded prizes such as fishing poles and tackle boxes to those who caught the biggest or the most fish, rock painting and an evening of dancing hosted by DJ Steve Chapman.
The event’s main attraction, a school supply giveaway, drew in about 50 kids, said John Stewart, president of Friends of Lake Alma.
Stewart added that the giveaway included about $300 worth of school supplies purchased by Friends of Lake Alma, as well as donations from members of the community. Kids were encouraged to pick up any school supplies they needed or wanted.
The Friends of Lake Alma’s next event, the “Fall Campout,” will be on Oct. 15 and 16. The campout is the biggest event of the year, Stewart said.
According to Ohio State Parks’ reservation website, campsite electric and full hook-up options, in addition to cabins, are already fully booked for that weekend at Lake Alma.
Those who are interested in volunteering for Friends of Lake Alma can contact the organization’s president, John Stewart, at 740-590-8966.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.