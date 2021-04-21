The Vinton County Local School District is in the process of developing applications for the IDEA Flow-Thru and Special Education Preschool funds.

These are federal funds that must be used to enhance the education of children with disabilities.

A public meeting will be held on Wednesday May 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Board Room at the Vinton County Local School District Office to review the plan.

Questions and comments regarding the development of these plans may be made by attending the meeting or contacting Larry Arthur, Special Education Supervisor, at the Vinton County Local District Office, 307 West High Street, McArthur, Ohio.

