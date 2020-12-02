The regular monthly meeting of the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center (GVESC) Governing Board will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. via Zoom Meeting.

Join the Zoom Meeting using this link and enter with the Meeting ID: 933 0021 7272.

Questions can be directed to Emily Crabtree, Assistant Superintendent, at ecrabtree@galliavintonesc.org or by calling (740) 245-0593.

