The Records Commission meeting of the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center (ESC) Governing Board will be held on Wednesday, June 10 at 4:45 p.m. and the regular monthly meeting will follow at 5 p.m. via Zoom meeting. Join the Zoom Meeting using the link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/78491585663 pwd=N2JiTVZ1OHpXMHFBYytDa1RVWUw5Zz09 and enter with the Meeting ID: 784 9158 5663. Email ecrabtree@galliavintonesc.org for meeting password information or for more details.

