The regular monthly meeting of the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center Governing Board will take place virtually on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 via Zoom meeting.
Join the Zoom Meeting using the link https://zoom.us/j/98920706639?pwd=VnRldjlLTHlFeFBQL2dIWndjM2NZQT09 and enter with the Meeting ID: 989 2070 6639.
For more information, email ecrabtree@galliavintonesc.org for more details.
