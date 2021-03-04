The regular monthly meeting of the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center Governing Board will take place virtually on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 via Zoom meeting. 

Join the Zoom Meeting using the link https://zoom.us/j/98920706639?pwd=VnRldjlLTHlFeFBQL2dIWndjM2NZQT09 and enter with the Meeting ID: 989 2070 6639.

For more information, email ecrabtree@galliavintonesc.org for more details.  

