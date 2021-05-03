The regular monthly meeting of the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center (GVESC) Governing Board will be held on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. via Zoom Meeting.

Join the Zoom Meeting using the link https://zoom.us/j/98116558317?pwd=aWE5TERma3BTa2hmcE1EUk9MdXVrQT09 and enter with the Meeting ID: 981 1655 8317.

Email ecrabtree@galliavintonesc.org for meeting password information or for more details.

