The Records Commission meeting of the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center (ESC) Governing Board will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 4:45 p.m. prior to the regular meeting. The meeting location is 44918 Newsom Road, Vinton, OH.

Call the ESC Office at (740) 245-0593 for additional information.

