RIO GRANDE — School is out for the summer, but 70 rising 7th-grade students from Gallia, Vinton and Jackson counties will catch a school bus this week. They will wake up early and pack their lunch; but this day will be different.
Instead of their typical school day, they will participate in Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts educational outreach program, ArtReach on the Road. Their bus will drop them off at Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center at the University of Rio Grande who partners with Arrowmont to offer a week of workshops in traditional Appalachian craft.
ArtReach on the Road offers workshops in a range of media that have a significant history in Appalachia, led by local artists and craftspeople. Arrowmont and Gallia-Vinton ESC partner to offer ArtReach Power Camp where students participate in hands-on crafts with important roots in the community. Students will experience an immersive day of arts education from June 13 to June 16.
Five working, professional local artists provide traditional Appalachian arts and crafts instruction:
Amie Durrman (workshop: Exploring the Wonders of Printmaking) received a degree in art education from Millersville University in Pennsylvania. She taught art for Pre K-12 grades in public schools in Delaware and Southern Maryland. Durrman is a clay and printmak
- ing instructor at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg, West Virginia, for their programs “Carnegie Classrooms,” and during the summer for their Kid’s College Program. She finds most of her creative inspiration from looking at nature, photography, and others artwork.
Courtney Martin
- (workshop: Needle Felted Mushrooms and Flowers) is an artist based in Pittsburgh, PA. Originally from southeastern Ohio, Courtney grew up with a lifelong passion for jewelry making. She founded her business, Dainty Prairie, in 2020 and has sold over 2,200 handmade products. Her products include needle felted jewelry, preserved flower jewelry, and handmade vinyl stickers. Courtney has taught several beginner needle felting workshops in the southeastern Ohio area.
Maia Leppo (workshop: Intro to Metals: Identity Brooch) is a jeweler and small business owner (Safran Everyday), based in Pittsburgh, PA. Maia graduated from
- Tufts University in 2008 with a degree in biology and community health, and an MFA in metals from SUNY New Paltz in 2015. She received training in jewelry and metals from various craft schools including Arrowmont, Pocosin Arts, Penland School of Arts and Crafts, and Haystack Mountain School of Crafts. She teaches craft workshops around the country, and works out of her studio in the Brewhouse Association in Pittsburgh.
Talcon Quinn
- (workshop: Buckskin Talisman Bags) is an artist, educator, and folk medicine maker residing in Southeastern Ohio where she was raised, as was her father’s family for many generations. Beyond being an experienced craftsperson for over 30 years and running her own business, Talcon has completed multiple programs in herbalism, wildcrafting, wilderness survival skills, and full spectrum doula work. Talcon is committed to the use of ethically harvested materials that she processes by hand.
Lisa Heinz
- (workshop: Weaving from the Heart) moved to Athens, Ohio 30 years ago and currently owns Southeast Ohio Fiberworks, a yarn business through which she collects and processes local wool in addition to dyeing other wool yarns. Heinz also founded the Southeast Ohio Fibershed, a non-profit education and research affiliate of the main organization, Fibershed, which works to organize sustainable textile ecosystems. Lisa’s lifelong passion for fiber-arts began with crochet at five years old through to the more recent practices of tapestry weaving and spinning yarn.
ArtReach on the Road is directed by Kelly Hider. Hider received her BFA from SUNY Brockport in 2007, and an MFA from the University of Tennessee in 2011. She is a founding member and resident artist at the Vacuum Shop Studios, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She has experience teaching a variety of collegiate and K-12 classrooms, including Middle Tennessee State University, Walters State Community College, Summer Art Academy at the Knoxville Museum of Art, and Community Classes for kids and adults at Arrowmont, the Arts & Culture Alliance, and the Knoxville Arts & Fine Craft Center. Previously the gallery manager at Arrowmont, Hider is currently youth education program manager and is excited about her role working on the ArtReach on the Road initiative.
ArtReach on the Road is modeled on Arrowmont’s celebrated ArtReach program, a rural arts outreach initiative established over 25 years ago that has served over 30,000 Sevier County school children. ArtReach on the Road is designed to help modern students in Central Appalachia learn about and appreciate their culture and the importance of craft in their daily lives. It also addresses the preservation of traditional craft knowledge – connecting traditional practitioners with future generations through immersive instruction.
For more information about ArtReach on the Road, visit arrowmont.org/appalachian-craft/artreach or email Kelly Hider, youth education program manager, khider@arrowmont.org.
Enriching lives through art and craft
Founded as a settlement school in 1912 by the Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women, Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts has grown into a national center for contemporary arts and crafts education, supporting learning opportunities for individuals of all skills levels and ages. Arrowmont is located on 13-acres in the heart of Gatlinburg, TN only minutes away from Great Smoky Mountains National Park. With access to tourist attractions, the convenience of a large city nearby, and a thriving arts and crafts community, Arrowmont offers a unique and immersive learning environment—an unexpected creative oasis amidst the bustle of a popular tourist destination.
The heritage of the School is rooted in an approach to the arts that builds upon traditional arts and crafts, and the joy of making. People travel from across the nation and the globe to take classes at Arrowmont. More than 120 national workshops are offered annually, in addition to a full complement of community classes, children’s classes and ArtReach classes, which provide a day of art to over 1,200 local school children annually. In addition, Arrowmont is host to numerous gallery exhibitions, symposia and conferences. Arrowmont’s mission is to enrich lives through art and craft.
