JACKSON — The Jackson County Gear Grinders are excited to announced that they will be starting up their “cruise-ins” again. The first one will be held on Saturday, June 13, from 5-9 p.m. The cruise-in will be held at People’s Bank, located at 590 E. Main Street in Jackson. There will be door prizes every 30 minutes and a cash prize at the end of the night. No fees to take part or to win a door prize.

