JACKSON — Five years ago, Geared Up for Christmas took over the former Secret Santa program in Jackson County that operated for 27 years. The group is honored to be able to continue the tradition of helping assist families with Christmas gifts for their children.
The group’s program operates solely on donations from local businesses and the community members. The members of the group are “thankful” to those who continue to support their program, and could not do what they do without their help.
If your business would like to be an “Angel Tree” location or “Drop Box” location, email gufc17@yahoo.com. If you would like to sponsor a child and/or family email the same address mentioned.
If you would like to make a monetary donation, mail to:
Geared Up for Christmas
P.O. Box 8
Jackson, OH 45640
Applications must be mailed and received by Nov. 15, 2021. No exceptions. Applications can be picked up at Jackson City Library.
Those who are interested in picking up an application, be sure to read over the eligibility requirements on the front page of the application before applying.
Only the parent or legal guardian is permitted to fill out the application and apply for assistance. Do not apply for children who are not in your legal custody. Be honest, only apply for assistance if your family “truly” needs the help.
