The Hamden Firefighters Community Building will host a “Breakfast with Santa” fundraiser for Girl Scout Troop 8764 on Dec. 11.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 138 E. Railroad St. in Hamden, pancakes, sausages and drinks will be provided for $5 per meal. Children will be able to visit with Santa and make a Christmas ornament.

All proceeds will benefit the troop’s trip to Savannah, Georgia, in 2022.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments