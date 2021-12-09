The Hamden Firefighters Community Building will host a “Breakfast with Santa” fundraiser for Girl Scout Troop 8764 on Dec. 11.
From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 138 E. Railroad St. in Hamden, pancakes, sausages and drinks will be provided for $5 per meal. Children will be able to visit with Santa and make a Christmas ornament.
All proceeds will benefit the troop’s trip to Savannah, Georgia, in 2022.
