HAMDEN — The Hamden Firefighters Community Building will host Girl Scout Troop 8764’s chicken noodle dinner and silent auction Saturday, Nov. 6 to raise money for the troop’s planned 2022 trip to Savannah, Georgia.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 138 E. Railroad St., Girl Scouts will prepare a meal that includes homemade chicken noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, a dinner roll, desserts and drinks for $8.
Additionally, a silent auction for a variety of homemade desserts will be held during the event.
