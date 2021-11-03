HAMDEN — The Hamden Firefighters Community Building will host Girl Scout Troop 8764’s chicken noodle dinner and silent auction Saturday, Nov. 6 to raise money for the troop’s planned 2022 trip to Savannah, Georgia.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 138 E. Railroad St., Girl Scouts will prepare a meal that includes homemade chicken noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, a dinner roll, desserts and drinks for $8.

Additionally, a silent auction for a variety of homemade desserts will be held during the event.

