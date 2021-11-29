WELLSTON — Girl Scout Troop 8819 from Wellston is hosting a pet food drive. The girls are hoping to collect enough pet food to fill the blessing box located at the Jackson County Dog Pound. Both cat and dog food is needed and in bags no larger than 20 pounds. Current drop off location is at the Jackson City Library or with any Scout in the troop. If any other businesses are interested in being a drop off location, or if someone would like to donate to the drive, they can email catherine.glass@gmail.com.
