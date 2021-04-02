The Gallia Jackson Meigs Vinton Solid Waste Management District Board of Directors will meet Thursday, April 8 at 3:30 at the district office in Wellston.
The address of the office is 1056 S New Hampshire Ave Wellston, OH 45692.
