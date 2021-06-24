JACKSON — Good Shepherd Wesleyan will be offering Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School (VBS) beginning July 26-30. VBS will be each evening from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for children ages 6-12. The event will end with a celebration on Friday, July 30, for the children and their families as well as a special presentation at Church on Sunday, August 1.
To register or ask questions, please contact Good Shepherd Wesleyan at 740-286-1234.
