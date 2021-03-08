All nine Goodwill of South Central Ohio locations will be hosting a special event on March 20 in order to help Boy and Girl Scouts to earn a special patch by doing a "good turn" in their local community. By collecting used clothing, books, housewares, and other items and donating them to Goodwill, scouts will be given a patch to add to their collection.
The nonprofit's CEO Mavin Jones is quoted in a press release stating, “The scouts’ efforts will help Goodwill with its mission as a nonprofit organization to partner with individuals with disabilities and challengers to help them lead the lives they envision across our eight-county region.”.
Over the past four years, more than 400 patches have been awarded to scouts for donating at least one large trash bag of items or volunteering for an hour at one of the locations. Donations can be dropped off anytime during business hours on March 20 at Goodwill locations Athens, chillicothe, Circleville, Jackson, Logan, McArthur, Washington Court House, and Waverly as well as the donation center in South Bloomfield.
Volunteering opportunities are limited at most of the stores that day excluding locations in McArthur and the Zane Plaza store in Chillicothe. Those wishing to volunteer can sign up by emailing jona.ison@gwisco.org or calling 740-702-4000 extension 135. Deadline to sign up is March 18.
