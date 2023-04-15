Scouts across Ohio will be visiting Goodwill stores to earn a special patch for the Spring Good Turn Day on April 22.
All nine of the Goodwill of South Central Ohio stores will participate in the special event. The idea of Good Turn Day is to provide Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts an opportunity to do a “good turn” in their community by collecting used clothing, books, housewares, and other items to donate to Goodwill. Other youth programs where participants earn patches such as Trail Life Scouts also are welcome to participate.
“We’re excited to participate in Good Turn Day again, and we appreciate what the scouts do for Goodwill,” said Goodwill of South Central Ohio CEO Marvin Jones. “The scouts’ efforts will help Goodwill with its mission as a nonprofit organization to partner with individuals with disabilities and challengers to help them lead the lives they envision across our eight-county region.”
Our stores have awarded more than 800 patches since 2018! Scouts earn a patch by donating a large trash bag (or equivalent) of items or volunteering for an hour in one of our stores.
Scouts wanting to donate don’t need to RSVP and can show up at any of our stores in Athens, Chillicothe (Zane Plaza and Western Avenue), Circleville, Jackson, Logan, McArthur, Washington Court House, and Waverly between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on April 22. A list of store locations can be found at www.GWISCO.org/stores.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.