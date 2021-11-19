JACKSON — Goodwill’s new Jackson center for individuals with disabilities is inviting the public for an open house on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The Jackson County Goodwill Activities and Training Center, located at 73 E. Huron St. next to the WIC office and Save A Lot, provides services to assist individuals with disabilities in connecting with the Jackson community in various ways including volunteering, activities, and employment. They also receive life skills training such as cooking, laundry, reading and math.
“We want the community to come visit us to see our center and learn more about the programs the community helps support when they shop at and donate to the store,” said Goodwill Missions Coordinator Cana Horner. “Currently, we have three individuals attending the center, but we have the capacity to serve many more individuals from Jackson.”
Goodwill of South Central Ohio operates Activities and Training Centers in seven counties of its eight-county service region. The decision to open the center in Jackson came after a meeting with the Jackson County Board of Developmental Disabilities which expressed there was a need for the center in addition to the services Goodwill’s workforce development team already provides in the community to help individuals reach their employment goals.
The center’s open house will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23 and will include light refreshments.
Goodwill is a nonprofit agency focused on partnering with individuals with disabilities and challenges to help them lead the lives they envision across our eight-county region: Athens, Fayette, Hocking, Jackson, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, and Vinton. As of November, Goodwill of South Central Ohio, based in Chillicothe, is serving 293 people across its region.
To learn more about the new Jackson center, call 740-702-4000 Ext. 144 or visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JacksonCountyATC
