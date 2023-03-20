Gospel Harmony Boys to play Wild Turkey Festival

Vinton County Wild Turkey Festival has finalized details to bring the Gospel Harmony Boys to the Festival's stage on Sunday afternoon, May 7!
The Gospel Harmony Boys were organized in Huntington, WV in 1952, by Harold Lane, a member of the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Throughout their 70 year history, this group of professional men has been given many honors and has attained many goals.
These include the distinction of being the first gospel quartet to ever appear on live network television as the guest of Dave Garroway on NBC's “Today Show” in the early 1950s. They also hosted the nation’s first weekly scheduled gospel music television program that was regular viewing for a million fans in West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Virginia for nearly two decades. The GHB still can be seen on TV by way of their videos and guest appearances on several popular shows.
The Gospel Harmony Boys have been honored by being named West Virginia's Official Ambassadors of Goodwill, and in 1997, then Governor, Gaston Caperton, proclaimed August first as Gospel Harmony Boys Day in West Virginia and presented group members the state’s highest civilian honor as Distinguished West Virginians. In tribute to their exceptional Christian service and contributions to Gospel music, the they were recently inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame in Dallas, TX.
