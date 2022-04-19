An informational meeting on how to apply for Fiscal Year 2023 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant funding will be held April 28 at 5:00 p.m. at the Vinton County Development Department, 205 S. Market St. in McArthur. Information will be provided there describing the process of applying for ARC and EDA funds and how to get a project included in the Vinton County’s FY 2023 project package.

You may also preview the information, a video and application templates at https://www.ovrdc.org/arc.

If you have questions, please contact Terri Fetherolf at 740-596-3529.

