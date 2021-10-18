JACKSON — Good Shepherd Wesleyan Church will be hosting "Trunk or Treat" on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 5:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be chili, crafts and games in the gym starting at 5:45 p.m. The trunk or treat will start at 6:30 p.m. in the top parking lot. Sign up to be a car volunteer or sponsor a bag of candy by visiting https://volunteersignup.org/DFMMR. Trunk or Treat cars need to be parked by 5:30 p.m. Bring starter candy. Donated candy will be used to refill when you run out. No witches, ghosts or scary decorations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.