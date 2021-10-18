JACKSON — Good Shepherd Wesleyan Church will be hosting "Trunk or Treat" on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 5:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be chili, crafts and games in the gym starting at 5:45 p.m. The trunk or treat will start at 6:30 p.m. in the top parking lot. Sign up to be a car volunteer or sponsor a bag of candy by visiting https://volunteersignup.org/DFMMR. Trunk or Treat cars need to be parked by 5:30 p.m. Bring starter candy. Donated candy will be used to refill when you run out. No witches, ghosts or scary decorations.

