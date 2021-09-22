Jessica and Travis Hall of Jackson, Ohio announce the Sept. 15, 2021, birth of their child, a daughter, Briella Jo Hall, at the Holzer Health System in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Briella weighed 5 pounds, 8 ounces at birth.

The baby’s grandparents include:

Hurston and Shelly Hall of Louisville, TN; Christy Downey Rippeth of Wellston, Ohio; and Kevin and Kim Rippeth of Jackson, Ohio.

The baby’s great-grandparents include: Thermo and Phyllis Johnson of Jackson, Ohio; Marvin Hall of Beaver, Ohio; and Rodney Rippeth of Coalton, Ohio

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments