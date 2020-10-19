JACKSON — The 4th annual Halloween Hustle 5K Run/Walk, sponsored by the  Jackson County Employee Wellness Program, will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Registration (t-shirt included) starts at 5:30 p.m. with the race beginning at 6:30 p.m. The starting line is at Jackson County Health Department. Wear a costume and be entered into the costume contest. There will be first place race winners awarded. Registration fees is $20. Pre-register with payment by Oct. 23. Due to COVID-19 and planning a safe and social distanced event, the committee is accepting pre-registrations only. Must wear a face mask at the starting line, and after you cross the finish line. Questions call, 740-286-5096, ext. 2854.

