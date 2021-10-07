COALTON — There will be a family-oriented Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6-8 p.m. at the Coalton Park. The party will feature dancing, a movie, fire pit, hot chocolate, ghost stories, and karaoke, For questions, call 740-688-9256.

