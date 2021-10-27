OAK HILL — A Halloween shindig will take place on the lot of Oak Hill’s Aetna Park at the Oak Hill Village Building on Saturday, Oct. 30, beginning at 4 p.m.

The Oak Hill Festival of Flags committee will be hosting the event.

The committee will also be hosting a veal fry fundraiser beginning at 4 p.m. with proceeds benefiting the upcoming 2022 Festival of Flags. The veal will be $6 each with all the fixings.

Anyone in the community who wants to take part in Trunk-or-Treat may set up is from 4-5:30 p.m. There is no cost to take part, just bring your own treats to pass out.

The Village of Oak Hill Trick or Treat is from 5:30-7 p.m.

Then at 7:30 p.m. at Aetna Park, the “Parade of Masks” will take place with prizes for Most Unusual/Creative, Prettiest, Scariest, Overall Best Costume and Queens’ Favorite. There is no cost to participate.

