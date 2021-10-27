HAMDEN — The annual Hamden Firefighters Association Halloween costume contest will be held Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fire Station. The event, sponsored by the Hamden Firefighters Association for residents of the Hamden Fire Department protection area, will include a treat for those in costume and prizes for the best costumes in different age categories for the prettiest, ugliest, scariest and most original costumes.

The Hamden Trick or Treat as set by Hamden Village Council will be Saturday Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

