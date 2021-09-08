HAMDEN — The Hamden Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday hosted its 12th annual bake Fill the Boot and bake sale to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Muscular dystrophy is an umbrella term for several different diseases that cause a progressive loss of strength and muscle mass. In total, the department raised $3,200 to donate to the association, selling everything from cakes and pies to homemade noodles.
Volunteer firefighter Radonna Worrix, the event’s main organizer, said that the department raised $400 more than it did in 2019. The department raised “quite a bit more” than it made last year too, with Worrix attributing the difference to 2020 being an unusual year due to the pandemic.
Growing up, Worrix’s sister had muscular dystrophy, and their family held their own bake sales from time to time. When she joined the volunteer fire department, Worrix asked the department to host Fill the Boot and bake sale fundraisers.
“I’m just very thankful for the community,” she said. “Vinton County is just amazing in what they do for us and their support for not only our fire department, but their support for when we support other things as well.”
