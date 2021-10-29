HAMDEN — The Hamden Vol. Fire Department will cook pancakes and grilled cheese for members of the community Nov. 2 at the fire station.

From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., the fire department will serve all you can eat pancakes, as well as sausages and drinks for $5. Later, at noon, the department will provide all-you-can-eat chili, as well as grilled cheese, drinks and desserts for $5.

All proceeds made from the event will benefit the fire department.

