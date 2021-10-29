HAMDEN — The Hamden Vol. Fire Department will cook pancakes and grilled cheese for members of the community Nov. 2 at the fire station.
From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., the fire department will serve all you can eat pancakes, as well as sausages and drinks for $5. Later, at noon, the department will provide all-you-can-eat chili, as well as grilled cheese, drinks and desserts for $5.
All proceeds made from the event will benefit the fire department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.