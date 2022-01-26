The Hamden Vol. Fire Department announced on Jan. 23 that it plans to host its 4th annual Chicken Noodle Dinner on Feb. 19 at the Hamden Fire Department.
Located at 100 Wilkesville Avenue, the event will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets will be pre-sold and must be purchased by Monday, Feb. 14, according to a flyer for the event.
An $8 ticket includes chicken noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll and dessert, while a $5 ticket comes with chicken noodles and mashed potatoes.
Additionally, Girl Scout Troup 8764 will hold its 3rd annual Girl Scout cookie eating contest at 6 p.m., which will benefit Operation Salute. The troop will have Girl Scout cookies available for sale at the event, the flyer said.
To purchase tickets, speak with any Hamden firefighter. Paypal is also accepted. All proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Hamden Firefighter’s Association.
Those with questions may contact Radonna Worrix at 740-418-8816.
