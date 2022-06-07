This year, Oak Hill FFA held their 2022 annual banquet on May 14.
During this banquet, there were many awards given out such as Star Greenhand, Star Chapter Farmer, Star Ag Production I, Star Mechanical Principles, Star Ag Production II, DeKalb Award, State FFA Degree, and Honorary Membership. Recipients of the Star Greenhand were Caleb Chambers, Katie Morris,
Kassidy Sickles and Brody Brunton.
The Star Chapter Farmer award was given to Alyssa Zornes. The Star Ag Production I award was given to Matthias Wolfe. Star Mechanical
Principles award was given to Tanner Raynard. Recipients of the Star Ag Production II were Levi Lyons and Logan Davis. Levi Lyons also received the Dekalb Award.
Recipients of the State FFA Degree were Daniel Baker, Garrett Hughes, Bradon Lewis, and Jen Meldick. During the Banquet, the FFA Chapter was proud to induct the Oak Hill Union Local School Board as honorary members. Those Honorary Members were Aaron Michael, Regina Boggs, Mike French, Joe Elcess, and Paula Stewart.
We also announced the top three winners in our fundraiser. First Place goes to Faith Evans and Abby Lewis. Second Place goes to Aden Ford. Third Place goes to Rachael Puckett. The food at our banquet was made by the Oak Hill BBQ
Team. We would like to thank McDonald’s for donating Sweet Tea and cups to our Chapter.
As an end to our banquet, we inducted our new officers for the 2022-2023 school year. We inducted Alyssa Zornes as president, Caden Hughes as vice president, Katie Morris as secretary, Caleb Chambers as treasurer, Kassidy Sickles as reporter and Brody Brunton as sentinel.
Finally, we would like to thank each guest and FFA member that was able to join us for this special afternoon.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.