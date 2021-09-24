JACKSON — The Jackson County Heart Support Group’s annual “Harvest For A Heart” Dinner is set for Monday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Jackson Christ United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center. Tickets are $20, and can be purchased at Village Haircutters (151 Broadway Street, Jackson) or by calling 740-418-1075. There will be an auction with Ed Henderson, a match box raffle and split the pot. The match box raffle will begin at 6 p.m. All proceeds benefit heart and cancer patients in Jackson County.
