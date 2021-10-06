WELLSTON — The Jackson County 4-H Horse Committee will be hosting an event called “Haunted Hooves” Barrel Run on Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. The event is geared toward those who enjoy competitive barrel racing. There is a cost to part take in the barrel run, and you bring your own animal. There will be a payout to the winner. Camping and horse stalls will be available at a cost. The general public is welcome to watch. For more information, call 740-497-2376.
