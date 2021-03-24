JACKSON — The Jackson County Heart/Cancer Support Group is having a Easter Egg Fundraiser this year. For $20 you get 40 plastic eggs stuffed with candy, delivered and hidden in your own yard the night before Easter! The delivery in Jackson County includes a letter from the Easter Bunny himself. Those interested most book by Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Payment due at the time of ordering. To order contact any of the following persons: Katie Phillips at 740-710-2158, Deanna Bragg at 740-418-3913, or Bekah Walsh at 740-818-8852. All proceeds benefit the Jackson County Heart/Cancer Support Group.
